Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Show How They Were Strong Believers Of Social Distancing

Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback picture from her dating years with actor Ayushmann Khurrana where they are sitting with each other with a small distance in between.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. In her latest Instagram post, Tahira has shared a throwback picture from their dating days.

Adding an element of quirk, Tahira emphasised in the caption that the duo has been a believer of "social distancing!!". In the snap, they can be seen sitting together but have maintained some distance between themselves.

Captioning the adorable snap, Tahira wrote, "First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan." (sic)


Quite a few people from the film and television industry took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Actor Bhumi Pednekar, singer Baadshah, actor, and Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti have dropped in red colour heart emojis in the comments.

Reacting to the picture, Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam wrote, "hahaha...this is so sweet". Whereas, Ekta Kapoor's comment read, "Wowwwwwwwwwwwww".

TV actors Ravi Dubey and Karanvir Bohra too commented on the pic. Karanvir wrote, "Leheriya wali shirt" while Ravi chose to put in a lot of red heart emojis as his comment.

