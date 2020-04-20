Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Take up 'Who is More Likely to Challenge', Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap recently took the ‘Who is more likely to?’ challenge.



As a part of this challenge, questions are asked to the participants and they have to point towards the person who is closer to the situation asked or is likely to do a particular thing.

When asked about who is funnier, better kisser, works harder, smarter, always right, dresses better they pointed towards themselves.

But what has left many of their fans in aww, is the answer to the question ‘who is the better half’. Both, Ayushmann and Tahira, agreed that Tahira is the better half.

Sharing the clip on the photo-sharing platform, the Badhaai Ho actor wrote, “Who’s Always Right? We are pretty confident about these questions ❤️ @tahirakashyap”

In the video clip, the couple can be seen answering lots of questions with their eyes closed.

The clip which has garnered a number of comments from fans including renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who commented, “to good”, singer Jonita Gandhi too dropped a lol emoji in the comments section.

Ayushmann will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

