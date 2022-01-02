Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Write Heartfelt Birthday Messages for Their Son Virajveer

Ayushmann Khurrana is a proud father, as indicated by his most recent Instagram post. On Sunday, the actor and his wife wished their 10-year-old son Virajveer a happy birthday by sharing adorable posts for the little munchkin.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushman shared a series of pictures of his son indulging in different activities and captioned his post, “Happy birthday my football lover, goofball, nature lover, Lennon lover, guitar strummer,” the proud father wished his son Virajveer. Looks like Virajveer has inherited many skills, just like his dad.

Whereas the inspirational and Virajveer’s mother, Tahira Kashyap shared a slew of photos of their “nikka musician," including a video of him strumming a guitar. She wrote in the caption, “My nikka musician. So much for you to learn and so much to learn from you! Happy birthday my love." Fans, friends, and family members poured their hearts out in the comments section.

Uncle Aparshakti Khurrana, on the other hand, sent a string of heart emoticons to his nephew. Whereas filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Virajveer…have a great year and may u dance to our own tunes and have the world dance with u."

Ayushmann and Tahira married in November 2008. The power couple frequently share photos of themselves with their children. They have a son, Virajveer and a daughter named Varushka Khurrana as well.

On the professional front, Ayushmann was most recently seen in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, alongside Vaani Kapoor.

