Ayushmann Khurrana Teases His Next Action Project With Shirtless Photo from Paris

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to tease fans about his upcoming action film. On Thursday, the actor posted a shirtless throwback photo. “Morning. Want to write a song called ‘O kehndi mainu Daddy.' Haan haan, iss caption ki ek story daali thi. But this deserved to be as a post caption,” Ayushmann wrote along with the photo. The photo appears to be from the actor's vacation with his family in Paris earlier this year.

The actor added, “BTW, abhi neend poori nahi hui. Where's my eye mask? I want to go back to sleep again. These blackout curtains are a failure. Anyway, it's a throwback picture. Ek action film aane waali hai. Bahut excited hoon (which translates to, an action film that is all set to release. Very excited).

Friends and fans of Ayushamann Khurrana couldn’t control their excitement. Singer Lisa Mishra wrote, “Love that this is the promo for an action film”. Director Anand L. Rai jokingly commented, “Let me think… which film he is talking about?” One of the users also wrote, “As excited as you are, we are also as excited for your new film”. “Oh yes, super excited for your next, can’t wait,” another user wrote. Some users also commented on the name of his upcoming movie An Action Hero. Several other users added love-struck, heart, and celebratory emojis.

Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama film, Doctor G. The film revolves around a doctor who wants to specialise in orthopaedics, but he ends up being the only male in the gynaecology department of a medical college.

He accepts it but soon finds himself in a series of amusing situations and incidents. The crux of this medical campus comedy is whether the experience will make him a better doctor and a better person. The film has received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Meanwhile, Ayushamann will next be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in June of next year.

