Ayushmann Khurrana Teases Major Body Transformation for Next Movie: 'It's Going to be a Different Me'

Hindi cinema's actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a glimpse of his preparation for upcoming movie on Instagram. In his recent post on the social media platform, Khurrana can be seen lifting weights at a gym. Captioning the image, Khurrana said, “It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong.” He also tagged director Abhishek Kapoor who will be directing his next movie.

For the untitled movie, Khurrana is going through a physical transformation to fit his role. In an interview to Bombay Times, the actor had said how Abhishek has a distinct voice in cinema, and that he is glad that he finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that is close to his heart. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and is a love story.

The Befikre actress in a statement to Deadline said, “It’s a lovely, heartrending film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films. This feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision.” She also called Ayushmann one of the most talented actors of the generation.

Director Abhishek Kapoor is known for directing some well-known movies like Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, Rock On and Fitoor.

Meanwhile, Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry for portraying characters which resonate with the audience. His recent movie Gulabo Sitabo, which was released on Amazon Prime due to the coronavirus lockdown, was enjoyed by the critics and audience alike.

This year, Khurrana also made it to the Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World list. His achievements as an actor breaking the stereotypes associated with masculinity especially in the Indian society were hailed by actress Deepika Padukone who wrote a note for the magazine.