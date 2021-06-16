Ayushmann Khurrana to Collaborate With Aanand L Rai Again, Naveen Kasturia Opens Up About Pitchers S2

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will once again collaborate with Aanand L Rai for an upcoming big-budget film. The 36-year-old actor has previously worked with Aanand in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan (2020) and the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Khurrana will most likely start working on the project from November.The report also mentioned that the movie will be mostly shot in the US and show Khurrana in an all-new character.

TVF Pitchers, which is often credited for bringing a web revolution in India, gave Naveen Kasturia a taste of overnight success. The actor came out of nowhere to become the internet boyfriend. However, the show’s impact eventually faded away, so did Naveen’s well-earned rise to stardom.

“At the time, I would think a lot about what would happen to my career if season 2 of Pitchers didn’t happen," says Naveen, who went on to appear in Bose: Dead/Alive, TVF Aspirants and Runaway Lugai.

Popular TV reality show host and actor Maniesh Paul posted Instagram pictures from his recent visit to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s house. In the caption shared along with the Insta pictures, Maniesh praised Irani for being a warm host and joked about having ‘Kadha’ instead of tea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They posed for multiple selfies together, where Irani is seen dressed comfortably in a brown suit, sporting a fitter look.

The web series format has picked up pace in India and has been giving us some memorable characters whose status is somewhat immortalised through the meme and internet culture. As actor Uday Mahesh aka Chellam Sir from The Family Man 2 goes viral on social media for ‘knowing it all’, we take a look at other web series characters who became really popular and remain in our hearts.

Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural daily soap Naagin is reportedly all set to make a comeback on the television screens soon with its season 6. And, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has expressed her desire to be cast as the new Naagin on the show.

Nikki, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, feels she is an apt choice for the shape-shifting character.

