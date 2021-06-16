Ayushmann Khurrana to Collaborate With Aanand L Rai Once Again: Report

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will once again collaborate with Aanand L Rai for an upcoming big-budget film. The 36-year-old actor has previously worked with Aanand in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan (2020) and the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Khurrana will most likely start working on the project from November.The report also mentioned that the movie will be mostly shot in the US and show Khurrana in an all-new character.

Anirudh Iyer Ganapathy will be directing the movie. Ganapathy has earlier worked with Aanand as assistant director in his films like Zero and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Work on approaching the female lead for the movie is still under process, according to the report.Earlier this year, Khurrana shot for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek in Meghalaya. The actor was seen in an all new look playing the role of Joshua in the upcoming thriller written by Sinha.

A look at the actor’s Instagram handle will show fans how he carried the mysterious look for his cryptic role. Khurrana had earlier announced that the movie will be released in theatres on September 17 this year. However, with coronavirus pandemic, it is not confirmed if that would materialise.

Currently, the actor is preparing to shoot for Doctor G in Madhya Pradesh. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is a comedy-drama where Ayushmann will be taking up the role of a doctor.The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have earlier bankrolled Khurrana’s movies like Bareily Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Anubhuti is known for her work especially in the dark comedy genre like Afsos for Amazon Prime and Moi Marjaani, as short films. Doctor G is written by Vishal Wagh,Sumit Saxena, and Saurabh Bharat. Saxena has earlier written romantic comedy films like Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories for Netflix.

