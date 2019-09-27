Take the pledge to vote

Ayushmann Khurrana to Go on Vacay with Family for 'Two to Three Months, Maybe More'

After 'AndhaDhun', 'Article 15' and 'Dream Girl', and having recently wrapped up shoot for 'Gulabo Sitabo', Ayushmann Khurrana plans to take a vacation to rejuvenate himself.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been entertaining audiences back to back with his movies, has no plans to take a two-three month vacation break to help rejuvenate himself so as to strike a work-life balance.

During a recent media interaction with the news agency IANS, the actor opened up about having four movies back to back in the last year, which was quite hectic. As the past one year had been a big one, but also demanding of him, Ayushmann has decided to strike a balance between his projects and his family too. He said, “I am taking time off from mid-November to be with my family. I don't know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more."

The 35-year-old actor, who is married to filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is a father of two, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Stressing on spending time with his kids, he said, “I do realize my children are growing up and my wife needs time from me. I am making a conscious attempt to take time off from work periodically.” Ayushmann, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his movie Andhadhun, has been basking on the success of his recent Dream Girl, which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. Earlier this year, his movie Article 15 was also highly applauded among the fans and critics alike. His upcoming next are Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Bala and Gulabo Sitabo. However, after completing them, Ayushmann has revealed that he has not signed any new projects. “I haven't signed any film after Bala. After November 15, I am completely free to spend time with my family,” quoted IANS.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ummmm.. With the cute nerd @tahirakashyap ❤️ A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Planning to do a work-from-home job, the actor said that he will be looking at the scripts while being at home and won’t mind losing out on work during his break as “There is an imperative need to take time off. It rejuvenates you."

 

