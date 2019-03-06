English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayushmann Khurrana To Play A Cop in Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15', First Look Unveiled
While Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of the principal protagonist, the support cast of 'Article 15' comprises of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta and Kumud Mishra.
Image: Santosh Shukla/Twitter
After ardently presenting a rather delicate and provocative subject matter with élan in the critically acclaimed Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk, director and producer Anubhav Sinha is gearing up to helm his next--a hard hitting investigative drama. The film titled Article 15 will feature Ayushmann Khurrana as a cop.
Pegged to be one of his most ambitious projects till date that will resonate strongly with the audiences and box office once again. The film will not only be a first of it's kind within the film industry with regards to its mammoth plot line, but will also see a fresh industry pairing with Sinha teaming up for the maiden time with the archetype of sundry cinema, Ayushmann who enjoyed a successful run at the box office with critically acclaimed Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun last year.
While Khurrana will essay the role of the principal protagonist, a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub will establish Article 15's repertoire as of the most explosive drama films of 2019.
Interestingly as seen in the first look, Ayushmann, who has embraced a gamut of on-screen characters and redefined box office success with his diverse choice of cinema, from a blind man to a sperm donor, will be seen essaying the role of a police officer for the maiden time in this film.
Anubhav Sinha states, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party. A very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors."
Ayushmann reiterates, "I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15."
Article 15 will be produced by Benaras Media Works and has gone on floors since the 1st of March 2019 in Lucknow. True to Sinha’s recent cinematic appetite, the content-driven film will draw inferences from certain true-life events which have been researched upon over the last 6 months.
