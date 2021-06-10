Ayushmann Khurrana to Star in Mahesh Manjrekar's 'SwatantraVeer Savarkar'?

Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has announced his new film titled SwatantraVeer Savarkar. He took to his Instagram account to announce the film. The movie is being directed and co-written by Mahesh V Manjrekar. The film, as the name suggests, will be based on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar’s life. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao have been approached to play the lead role in the movie.

However, the report states that the makers are more inclined towards roping in Ayushmann as he has performed better at box office as compared to Rajkummar. This is going to be a big budget film and therefore the team wants a bankable star. Apparently, the team is already in talks with Ayushmann regarding the film. It must be noted that till now there has been no official confirmation regarding this from the actor’s end. As of now, no details regarding the film’s release date or beginning of shoot have been shared.

Savarkar was born as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on May 28, 1883. He was an independence activist during India’s freedom struggle against the British. Savarkar was also known for formulating the Hindu Nationalist Philosophy of Hindutva. He was also a leading personality of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Meanwhile, both Ayushmann and Rajkummar have a couple of projects lined up. Ayushmann will soon be seen in Doctor G which is a comedy film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Apart from that he will be paired opposite Vani Kapoor in another movie named Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. This romantic drama is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, was recently seen in Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger. In the film, he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra. The movie is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name. He will next be seen in Abhishek Jain’s comedy movie, Second Innings, in which he has been paired opposite Kriti Sanon.

