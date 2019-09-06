Ayushmann Khurrana Transforms Into 'Dream Girl' in Hilarious BTS Video

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his off-beat roles and socially relevant films, is currently busy promoting his upcoming project Dream Girl. In the film, he is playing the role of a man who pretends to be an woman named Pooja. The actor will be seen cross-dressing in the film and will speak in both male and female voices.

Ever since the trailer dropped, there was buzz on social media about the efforts put behind his transformation into Pooja during the shoot. And now, as the film is getting closer to its release date, producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a video on Twitter in which Ayushmann shares the nitty-gritties behind his preparation for the role.

Ekta wrote, "Maverick Khurrana. Sach kaha! Lehenge mein bhi keher lag raha hai Ayushmann. Making video out now! #DreamGirl." In the video, Ayushmann talks about the struggles behind the preparation for the role.

He narrated his experience saying, "Ek toh mujhe poori shave karni padti thi. Thodi stubble aajati thi to toh dobara shave karni padti thi. Jab saree pehnta tha to mere khud ke hair aur uske upar se extensions bhi lagane padte the. (I had to shave my beard several times; even a little stubble meant shaving again. It was also tough to place the hair extensions over my hair when I had to wear a saree). I think I took three-and-half hours to get ready."

Co-star Nushrat Bharucha, who is playing Ayushmann's love interest, joins in the video saying, "Do you feel me? 2 hours at least minimal hair and make-up."

Ayushmann also discusses about the sound design in the film. His female-like voice is synced separately in the film. "Sync sound tha hamari film mein (Our film had sync sound). The transition from a male voice to a female voice is not easy in such kind of sounds. That is why I dubbed my female voice again. So I used to go to the studio and gave 10 different takes and then we finally achieved the actual female voice," he said.

Take a look at the video here:

Reportedly, Ayushmann had agreed to be a part of the film in just 10 minutes. And from this video, it's evident how much fun the team had while making the film. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl will hit the screens on September 13. Apart from Ayushmann and Nushrat, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in key roles.

