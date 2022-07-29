Ayushmann Khurrana Visits His School As Annual Day Chief Guest, Says 'It Made Me Nostalgic'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited his school in Chandigarh as the guest of honor at their annual function. The Bollywood actor was ecstatic and worked around his dates to ensure he can be part of the same. Juggling between rehearsals, brand shoots, script reading sessions etc. the actor made time to take a day off and attend his school’s annual day. Ayushmann thoroughly enjoyed himself at school and even met Mrs. Kavita Das who is the principal and also was the principal when the actor was in school.

Talking about the same Ayushmann said, “I got a chance to meet my principal, Mrs. Kavita C. Das. She called three weeks back asking if I could be a part of the annual day as this would be her last year due to her retirement. I agreed immediately and worked around my schedule.”

He further added, “I still remember how she managed the technical’ s backstage for one of my plays in 1999. I essayed a key character so, back in the day, we used to interact a lot. In fact, I have been in touch with her even after I graduated so I am really glad she invited me for this. I got a chance to meet some of my seniors, the current students, and to top it all the annual day was taking place at the Tagore theatre where I performed my music so it got me really nostalgic. The students had planned a few performances and I had a lovely evening sharing the stage with them.”

At the mega event, students cheered for Ayushmann. Not just this, but the school band ‘The Soaring Eagles’ also performed a high-energy set and the actor impromptu decided to join them. He performed a couple of songs and received a thunderous cheer from the audience.

“I enjoy going back to my school as and when possible. I try and visit the campus whenever I am in Chandigarh. It is one of the most beautiful campuses in the city and has a humongous playing field with football grounds, a cricket pitch , squash and tennis courts etc,” the actor shared.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in Anek. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aimed to tell the audience about the conflicts in the northeast.

