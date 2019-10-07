Ayushmann Khurrana Wants His Kids Not Think of Themselves as Stars Already

Powerful performances and charming looks brought together in a unique story line is what has made Ayushmann Khurrana the man of the moment. Andhadhun, Article 15 and Dream Girl have surely made him the talk of the town. And while the actor has got all eyes rolling on him, he is completely protective when it comes to his two kids.

The actor is a completely private man when it comes to his family. He is married to her childhood sweetheart filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and together they have two kids, a son Virajveer (7) and a daughter Varushka (5).

Keeping his personal life sorted from public, the actor says that he prefers to keep his kids away from the papaprazzi. In an interview, he said, "They should have a normal upbringing that we had. That’s good for their growth. They should not be thinking in their head that they are stars already. They should learn everything the hard way and that can only be possible when Tahira (Kashyap Khurrana) and I bring them up in a certain away and keep them away from the arch lights."

View this post on Instagram Love birds 😍🌹💘😘🙏 A post shared by Tahira kashyap (@tahirakashyap_official_fc) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:43am PST

Kids of Bollywood celebrities often fall prey to the media frenzy as fans are often eager to get even a single glimpse of them. While some are open to it and either post pictures of their munchkins on social media or get spotted with them, there a few for whom paps are a complete no-no. Ayushmann surely falls in the latter category.

After having an eventful year, Ayushmann Khurrana has announced a break from movies for a vacation with family. "I don't know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more," the actor informed IANS.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.