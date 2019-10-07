Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Wants His Kids Not Think of Themselves as Stars Already

Ayushmann is a protective father and wants to keep his kids away from the paparazzi in hope to give them a normal childhood where they work hard to achieve what they want.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana Wants His Kids Not Think of Themselves as Stars Already
Image of Ayushamnn Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, courtesy of Instagram

Powerful performances and charming looks brought together in a unique story line is what has made Ayushmann Khurrana the man of the moment. Andhadhun, Article 15 and Dream Girl have surely made him the talk of the town. And while the actor has got all eyes rolling on him, he is completely protective when it comes to his two kids.

The actor is a completely private man when it comes to his family. He is married to her childhood sweetheart filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and together they have two kids, a son Virajveer (7) and a daughter Varushka (5).

Keeping his personal life sorted from public, the actor says that he prefers to keep his kids away from the papaprazzi. In an interview, he said, "They should have a normal upbringing that we had. That’s good for their growth. They should not be thinking in their head that they are stars already. They should learn everything the hard way and that can only be possible when Tahira (Kashyap Khurrana) and I bring them up in a certain away and keep them away from the arch lights."

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Love birds 😍🌹💘😘🙏 A post shared by Tahira kashyap (@tahirakashyap_official_fc) on

Kids of Bollywood celebrities often fall prey to the media frenzy as fans are often eager to get even a single glimpse of them. While some are open to it and either post pictures of their munchkins on social media or get spotted with them, there a few for whom paps are a complete no-no. Ayushmann surely falls in the latter category.

After having an eventful year, Ayushmann Khurrana has announced a break from movies for a vacation with family. "I don't know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more," the actor informed IANS.

Follow @News18Movies for more

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram