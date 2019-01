Ayushmann Khurrana Wants to Publish His Hindi Poems: What I Write, I Want to Share with People

Aainey se zyaada tujhe dekhoon.

Tujhe dekhoon toh lage jaise aaina dekhoon.



-Ayushmann

जिस अख़बार में आज मेरा नाम है,

कल उसमें वड़ा पाओ परोसा जाएगा.



एक बार फिर वक़्त की बदलती आदत को भरपूर कोसा जाएगा।



-आयुष्मान



Jis akhbaar mein aaj mera naam hai, kal us mein vada pao parosa jaayega.



Ek baar phir waqt ki badalti aadat ko bharpoor kosa jaayega.



-Ayushmann

तारीखें याद नहीं रहती मुझे अक्सर।



2019 होगा तुम्हारे लिए,

मैं अभी भी थोड़ा सा 2018 में हूँ।



मंगल होगा तुम्हारे लिए, मैं आज इतवार में हूँ।



-आयुष्मान

“तुम्हें देने के लिए हैं सिर्फ़ अल्फ़ाज़ मेरे पास,



जो लिखे हैं मैंने कई ज़िंदगीयाँ जी कर.



तुम्हें भी अगर जी लूँ तो यह किताब मुकम्मल हो।”



-आयुष्मान

Other than being a professional actor and singer, Ayushmann Khurrana is also into writing. The 34-year-old co-wrote his first book, The Code: My Journey In Bollywood, in 2015 with his wife Tahira Kashyap and often tweets shayaris (short Hindi poems) which are pretty popular among his fans.The AndhaDhun actor says he wishes to collate and publish his poems as a book someday. “I would love to do it (get my poems published). It’s just that I need to churn out more shayaris because most of them are out in the public domain. I need to save some, but I also don’t want to keep them hidden. I don’t know... What I write, I want to share with people. It’s an artistic yearning. Hopefully, the book will happen with time,” he told DNA Though he intends to publish a book of his shayaris, Khurrana says he doesn’t want to take up writing commercially. “The idea behind it was to let people know that I write, and know me for that. I have no commercial aspirations related to my poetry. I am doing that with films and my music. This part of me (writing poetry) is for my sheer love for it.”Talking about the growing popularity of his shayaris, he said, “The kind of traction that I get for it is unbelievable. Sometimes it is around 2,000 retweets for them. I never thought something like this could ever happen.“It was a happy surprise to know that they (millennials) are finding these poems cool. Not just that, they want to share it with as many people as possible. I think that’s a blessing,” he added.