Ayushmann Khurrana was Once Asked to 'Show His Tool' in Exchange for a Lead Role

Ayushmann Khurrana has created a genre of his own in Hindi cinema with issue based films backed by solid scripts. But this success didn't come easy. There are several years of struggle behind all the acclaim that he is receiving now.

The actor, like many aspiring artistes in Bollywood, have also been subject to the casting couch while looking for work. In an interview, Ayushmann has talked about the rejections he faced, when he got replaced in films because an A-list actress didn't want to share screen opposite him and also spoke about his horrid casting couch experience.

Talking about the horrific incident where he was sexually propositioned, he told Pinkvilla, "A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer."

Ayushmann joined other Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit Nene for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The actor wrote a special poem for the 'I for India' concert.

The actor has been reciting poems on the lockdown situation pretty regularly and sharing them on Instagram.