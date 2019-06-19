Tahira Kashyap Gets Massively Trolled for Sitting on Buddha Statue, Issues Apology
A recent post by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana attracted several negative comments. Tahira, who was out for a quick family trip, shared a picture from the vacay where she can be seen resting on a statue of Buddha, for which she received major online backlash.
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image: Instagram)
Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was trolled on social media for sitting on a Buddha statue, has apologised for "unintentionally agonising a few people".
In a now deleted post on Instagram, Tahira had shared a photograph in which she was seen perched on a Buddha statue. The image drew negative feedback.
Apologising for it, Tahira wrote: "I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone... Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at Atmantan. Was in sync with nature and its blessings.
"From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience."
Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. Back in September 2018, she shared with fans that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.
She has got back to work, and has just directed a music video featuring her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.
