Tahira Kashyap Shaves Head After Cancer Diagnosis, Ayushmann Khurrana Tweets Wife's Empowering Post

Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good❤️ #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat