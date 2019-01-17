LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tahira Kashyap Shaves Head After Cancer Diagnosis, Ayushmann Khurrana Tweets Wife's Empowering Post

Tahira Kashyap has been quite open about her journey to battle the deadly disease through several positive messages.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Tahira Kashyap Shaves Head After Cancer Diagnosis, Ayushmann Khurrana Tweets Wife's Empowering Post
Image courtesy: Instagram/Tahira Kashyap
It was just a few months ago that Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap posted on social media about being diagnosed with pre-invasive breast cancer. Since then, she has been quite open about her journey to battle the disease with several positive messages.

In her latest Instagram post, Tahira is sporting a radiant smile on her face while flaunting her new look with utter confidence.

Sharing new pictures which show her with her head shaved, Tahira wrote, "Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat."



Ayushmann shared Tahira's empowering post on Twitter and called her "hottie".




Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza also joined in to shower love on the courageous woman and praised her on her new look.










