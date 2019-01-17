English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tahira Kashyap Shaves Head After Cancer Diagnosis, Ayushmann Khurrana Tweets Wife's Empowering Post
Tahira Kashyap has been quite open about her journey to battle the deadly disease through several positive messages.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Tahira Kashyap
Loading...
It was just a few months ago that Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap posted on social media about being diagnosed with pre-invasive breast cancer. Since then, she has been quite open about her journey to battle the disease with several positive messages.
In her latest Instagram post, Tahira is sporting a radiant smile on her face while flaunting her new look with utter confidence.
Sharing new pictures which show her with her head shaved, Tahira wrote, "Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat."
Ayushmann shared Tahira's empowering post on Twitter and called her "hottie".
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza also joined in to shower love on the courageous woman and praised her on her new look.
Follow @news18movies for more
In her latest Instagram post, Tahira is sporting a radiant smile on her face while flaunting her new look with utter confidence.
Sharing new pictures which show her with her head shaved, Tahira wrote, "Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat."
View this post on Instagram
Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good❤️ #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat
Ayushmann shared Tahira's empowering post on Twitter and called her "hottie".
Hottie! ❤️ https://t.co/MMqVPTM9W0— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 16, 2019
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza also joined in to shower love on the courageous woman and praised her on her new look.
HOT!!!😍😍😍 https://t.co/jjc8FLxzev— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 16, 2019
Amazing 😇 https://t.co/YJDFsi4ryt— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 16, 2019
You beautiful beautiful woman @tahira_k ❤️❤️ https://t.co/BHMTvaq4EI— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 16, 2019
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking
- WhatsApp Dictation Allows You to Send Messages Via Voice: Here is How to Use
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- Volkswagen to Object to Certain Recommendations of NGT-Formed Panel
- MasterCard Adds Security Measure to Prevent Automatic Billing After a Free Trial Finishes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results