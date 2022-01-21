Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Wife Tahira Kashyap on Birthday, Reveals First Song He Sang For Her

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s love story is nothing less than a rom-com movie. From dating for eight years to getting married and haveing two kids, the couple has seen many ups and downs together, including the actor’s initial struggling days to Tahira’s fight with cancer. But they stood by each other through thick and thin and proved their love time and again.

As Tahira celebrates her birthday today, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor took to his Instagram to extend his wishes to his ladylove. Sharing a video, the 37-year-old actor also revealed to his fans the first song he sang for his wife.

Ayushmann shared a beautiful video on his ladylove’s special occasion with the song Bade Acche Lagte Hai as he wrote, “Happy birthday @tahirakashyap! This was the first song I’d sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winters of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye. I need to do that soon. Don’t miss me now. Ok. Umm..” The birthday wish left his fans in awe. They poured so much love into the comment section and left heart emoticons too.

For the unversed, Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Apart from being one of the finest actors in India, Ayushmann is also an amazing singer. The actor’s first playback Paani Da Rang in his debut movie Vicky Donor was a huge hit. He last lent his voice for his wife Tahira’s short Quareenteen Crush which was a part of Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

Currently, Ayushmann is busy shooting in London for his next venture An Action Hero with director Anirudh Iyer. Last year in October, Producer Anand L Rai had announced the movie. Apart from it, he will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. Ayushmann also has Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek which is a remake of Tamil language romantic-thriller film Anegan.

Meanwhile, Tahira, who has written four books and has made a few short films, will be making her directorial debut with a film titled Sharmaji Ki Beti featuring Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher.

