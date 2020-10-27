Ayushmann Khurrana Wonders What to Wish on His Broken Eyelash, Says He Got What He Wanted

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently spending his time at his hometown Chandigarh. The actor took to his Instagram story and shared a short video of him focusing on his broken eyelash.

Along with the clip, Ayushmann pened an adorable note which read, “The broken eyelash. The wish. Ki mangaan main kismat tohn hu, tu taan mil gya”.

The actor also shared a clip featuring glimpses of him from his stage performances and wrote, “I miss my gig life” in his Instagram story.

Ayushmann, who is known for his amazing acting and singing skills, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, he wrote some beautiful lines along with a picture featuring himself. The note reads, “Tum is sheher ki rivaayat se anjaan ho dost. Yahaan yaad rehne ke liye yaad dilaana padta hai”.

As soon as the post has been shared, celebs flooded the comment section with praises. Sanjana Sanghi dropped hands up emoji, while Bigg Boss 11 fame Benafsha Soonawalla dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has announced his next project with Vaani Kapoor which will be shot in Chandigarh. The Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial is titled as 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

According to reports, Ayushmann will play the character of a cross-functional athlete. The actor has been undergoing a massive physical transformation for the film. He also shared a picture of himself with Vaani and Abhishek on his Instagram and wrote, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor".

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's film Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan.