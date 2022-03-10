Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps Up London Shoot For His Upcoming Film An Action Hero, Drops a BTS Video

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently working on his upcoming movie An Action Hero. Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set announcing the wrap of the movie’s London schedule. The movie is directed and written by Anirudh Iyer whereas it is produced by Aanand L Rai, Krishan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced but is expected to hit the silver screen this year.

The video shared by Ayushmann is a compilation of different clips and photos from his time in London working on the movie. “#AnActionHero, #LondonWrap.” the caption of the video read. In the clip, you can see various shots of London from the countryside to the tower bridge at night. The video also features the movie script covered with Ayushmann’s hand. He also treated the fans to his shirtless picture in the clip, and one can also spot his co-star from the movie Jaideep Ahlawat. The post has nearly 287K views by far and more than 200 comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Earlier, the Andhadhun actor had also shared a teaser of the movie on social media. After that, he shared a picture from the set of the movie in London with the caption “[An Action Hero] goes on floors in London.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

An Action Hero is a combination of slick action and an offbeat satirical sense of humor. Apart from this, Ayushmann also has Anubhav Sinha’s Anek in his pipeline. The movie is scheduled to release on May 13 this year. He will also be seen in Doctor G which is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the lead.

