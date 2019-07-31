Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps up Shoot for Gulabo Sitabo, Posts Picture with Cast and Crew

Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has wrapped up shooting for his next film Gulabo Sitabo. The Shoojit Sircar directorial sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps up Shoot for Gulabo Sitabo, Posts Picture with Cast and Crew
Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram
Loading...

Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has wrapped up shooting for his next film Gulabo Sitabo. The Shoojit Sircar directorial sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to post a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "It's a wrap! Gulabo Sitabo."

Recently Amitabh Bachchan too announced him wrapping shoot for the film. The iconic actor too shared several photographs of himself and the crew of the film on his blog and wrote, "Another chapter endeth... and they that have worked and lived together for these almost 45 plus days, bid farewell in the rejoice of the association. It's been a tradition now with this generation to applaud the last day of work (sic)."

In the images, the actor can be seen essaying the character of a grumpy old man, replete with a long beard, spectacles, a headscarf, and a prosthetic nose.

Earlier this week, Bachchan had shared that he is dealing with "withdrawal symptoms" as Gulabo Sitabo schedule nears completion, posting, "Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion happens all the time and the next work schedule begins to take over."

Notably, Gulabo Sitabo are glove puppet characters from Uttar Pradesh, their story is full of local humour and songs, depicting day-to-day struggle of common man.

Set in Lucknow, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan , Ayushmann Khurrana and Nalneesh Neel and is scheduled for release on April 24, 2020.

On the work front, Amitabh will also be seen in the film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, while Ayushmann is also gearing up for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Savdhan. He will also be seen in Dream Girl opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram