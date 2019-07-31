Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps up Shoot for Gulabo Sitabo, Posts Picture with Cast and Crew

Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has wrapped up shooting for his next film Gulabo Sitabo. The Shoojit Sircar directorial sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to post a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "It's a wrap! Gulabo Sitabo."

Recently Amitabh Bachchan too announced him wrapping shoot for the film. The iconic actor too shared several photographs of himself and the crew of the film on his blog and wrote, "Another chapter endeth... and they that have worked and lived together for these almost 45 plus days, bid farewell in the rejoice of the association. It's been a tradition now with this generation to applaud the last day of work (sic)."

In the images, the actor can be seen essaying the character of a grumpy old man, replete with a long beard, spectacles, a headscarf, and a prosthetic nose.

Earlier this week, Bachchan had shared that he is dealing with "withdrawal symptoms" as Gulabo Sitabo schedule nears completion, posting, "Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion happens all the time and the next work schedule begins to take over."

T 3237 - Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over .. So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2019

Notably, Gulabo Sitabo are glove puppet characters from Uttar Pradesh, their story is full of local humour and songs, depicting day-to-day struggle of common man.

Set in Lucknow, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan , Ayushmann Khurrana and Nalneesh Neel and is scheduled for release on April 24, 2020.

On the work front, Amitabh will also be seen in the film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, while Ayushmann is also gearing up for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Savdhan. He will also be seen in Dream Girl opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

