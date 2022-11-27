CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Ayushmann, Yami Felt They Had Only One Chance to Impress Audience Being Outsiders | News18 Showreel
1-MIN READ

Ayushmann, Yami Felt They Had Only One Chance to Impress Audience Being Outsiders | News18 Showreel

By: Dishya Sharma

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 21:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam were attending the News18 Showreel event

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam were attending the News18 Showreel event

At the News18 Showreel, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam confessed that they felt they did not have too many chances to impress the audience as they are not industry insiders.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made an impressive debut with Vicky Donor. The actors have since chosen unique scripts and roles. However, at the News18 Showreel, both the actors confessed that they had to put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect debut project as both outsiders knew they might not get a second chance if their debut film doesn’t work.

Ayushmann confessed that he rejected five scripts before accepting Vicky Donor. The actor, who was previously a television presenter and a radio jockey, said, “I saw stars closely when I interviewed them as a journalist or a TV anchor. I saw their success and failures and learnt a lot from them. Before doing Vicky Donor, I said no to at least five films. I was secure in my head that I am doing television and radio. But if I get into films as a lead then it has to be something different as I wouldn’t get another chance because I am not from this industry."

Yami also had similar thoughts. “I don’t use my phone on sets because it is a distraction. When the audience is seeing you on screen they will not know what kind of mood you were in during the shoot. I have to give more than 100%. I am aware of the background I come from and my struggles and I won’t get multiple changes. This is the only opportunity I have and I have to prove myself every time with every film. This is the difference when you come from outside the industry compared to being a part of it," she said.

Ayushmann has already carved a niche for himself today. The actor is known for picking unique scripts that deliver wholesome entertainment while also dealing with sensitive subjects. Some of his best works include Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala and Article 15. He will next be seen in An Action Hero.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam has shown her acting prowess with Dasvi, Thursday and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 27, 2022, 21:58 IST
last updated:November 27, 2022, 21:58 IST