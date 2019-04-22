English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun Is Unstoppable in China, Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark
Sriram Raghavan's 'AndhaDhun' has emerged a major winner in China. The Pune based crime thriller has earned 300-cr after it released on April 3 there.
After striking gold at the domestic box office, both critically and commercially, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer AndhaDhun is raking in big bucks in China. The crime-thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan released in the East Asian market on April 3 and has earned Rs 300 crore locally.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote about AndhaDhun's business in China, "#AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 300 cr in #China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [₹ 303.36 cr]."
As it stands now, AndhaDhun has become the third highest nett grosser in China after Aamir Khan's Dangal, which claims the first spot and Secret Superstar, which is at number two. AndhaDhun ruling the Chinese box office is great news for Ayushmann since China also houses the most number of theatre screens in the world.
Talking about the film's reception in China, Ayushmann had earlier said in a statement, "It's absolutely incredible to see the run that Andhadhun is having in China and having a 200 crore feat in the country will always be memorable for me personally."
Ayushmann had gone on to reinstate his faith in the fact that "universal stories will always have a bigger reach".
In another tweet, Taran also shared the news of AndhaDhun surpassing Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan's Hindi Medium.
AndhaDhun, produced by Sanjay Routray's Matchbox Pictures and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, ran successfully for over 75 days, earning over Rs 100 crore after its release in October 2018 back home in India.
#AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 300 cr in #China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [₹ 303.36 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019
Top 5... Highest grossing *Indian films* in China...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019
1. #Dangal
2. #SecretSuperstar
3. #AndhaDhun
4. #BajrangiBhaijaan
5. #HindiMedium
