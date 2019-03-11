English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' to release in China As 'Piano Player', Poster for Local Market Released
Andhadhun is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures and features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Zakir Hussain and Anil Dhawan in pivotal roles.
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Sriram Raghavan's crime thriller Andhadhun became one of the most successful films of 2018, both critically and commercially. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer, which is about a blind pianist (played by Ayushmann) who accidentally gets caught in the midst of a murder crime, is now set to release in China as Piano Player.
China is among the world's biggest box office centers. There is growing affinity for Bollywood stars among the local people. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are some of the most popular stars in the east Asian market.
Aamir's fan base has particularly grown after 3 Idiots released in 2011. He makes visits to the nation around the same time his films release there. Aamir, fondly known as Uncle Aamir in China, promoted Secret Superstar last year. The film crossed the Rs 200-crore mark within the first four days of its release. It later went on to do more business than Aamir's previous, film Dangal.
Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, said, "I am happy to announce that Viacom18 Studios has secured its maiden release in China and that too with our favourite film 'Andhadhun'. I am very excited about our film's prospect at the China box office and celebrating what is a major first for the studio."
Andhadhun, which released on October 5, is inspired from the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). It earned close to Rs 75 crores at the Indian box office. Andhadhun is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures and features Radhika Apte, Zakir Hussain and Anil Dhawan in other pivotal roles.
#NewsBreak: #AndhaDhun to release in #China as #PianoPlayer... Viacom18 Studios along with Eros International partner with Tang Media Partners to release the thriller in China... Poster for local market: pic.twitter.com/lkA8Xr0sia— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019
