Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek Release Postponed To Avert Clash With Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Anek. On Tuesday, the makers of the film announced that its release date has been postponed. Anek will now hit theatres on May 27 instead of May 13. This means that Ayushmann’s Anek will not clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Reportedly, the decision has been taken after the discussion between the producers of both the films.

Ayushmann also took to social media and shared the update “All set on a mission to unite the nation. Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! Anek in cinemas on 27th May 2022," he wrote.

Talking about pushing the release date to May 27, director Anubhav Sinha said, “A lot of hard work and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle, it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of ‘Anek’ by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced-out manner.”

“Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of Anek to the 27th of May. With this move, both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek will receive their fair share of the audiences’ attention. As a token of gesture, the trailer of Anek will now be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar also added, “I believe that the film industry is one big family and with that, we should always be open to accommodate the best interests of the films we are churning out. Both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek are very promising films and we are also excited to have the Anek trailer attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”

On the work front, apart from Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero.

