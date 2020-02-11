Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Are Pyaar Kar Le' Gets Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in the Groove

'Are Pyaar Kar Le' is a remix version of Bappi Lahiri's 'Yaar Bina Chain,' with lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar and others grooving to the music. Watch video below.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Are Pyaar Kar Le' Gets Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in the Groove
'Arey Pyaar Kar Le' song featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar

It was earlier announced that the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have decided to add a remix version of Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain in the movie, with lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar grooving to the music.

Lahiri's hit number released in 1985 as part of movie Saaheb, which featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh. The remix version Arey Pyaar Kar Le was launched recently and has caught fancy of the fans and Bollywood celebrities. Arey Pyaar Kar Le music video has Ayushmann, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jitendra and Maanvi Gagroo grooving, dressed in '80s disco outfits and replicating other iconic Bollywood film looks.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar shared the new song Arey Pyaar Kar Le from Ayushmann's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on their respective social media handle, encouraging fans to join in and enjoy the music. While Akshay and Anil shared the song on their respective Insta stories, Bhumi wrote, talking about the Jitendra's chemistry with Ayushmann in the track, "You both are too cute. Love it."

Ayushmann himself shared the praise coming his and filmmakers' way on his social media handle and seemed delighted with the response Arey Pyaar Kar Le has garnered after it released on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann, Neena Gupta and Jitendra also appeared on the reality show Bogg Boss 13 to promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The presence of the star cast of the upcoming rom-com lightened situations somewhat inside the house, with less than five days left for the finale.

Listen to the new track Arey Pyaar Kar Le from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan below:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second part in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan series.

Being dubbed as a family entertainer, the film will explore emotions attached to love, relationships, and homosexuality.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram