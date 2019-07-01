Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Screening Resumes in Kanpur Following Protests by Fringe Groups

Exhibitors had suspended the screening of the Ayushman Khurrana-starrer after various Brahmin organisations protested outside theatres, raised slogans against the actors and the producer, and tore off film posters.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Screening Resumes in Kanpur Following Protests by Fringe Groups
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

The screening of Bollywood film Article 15, which was stopped by fringe groups in Kanpur on Friday, have resumed, police said on Sunday.

The screening of the movie, which is based on the Badaun gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh and deals with caste discrimination, has started from Saturday at every cinema hall and multiplexes, said Superintendent of Police (West), Sanjiv Suman.

Exhibitors had suspended the screening of the Ayushman Khurrana starrer after various Brahmin organisations protested outside theatres, raised slogans against the actors and the producer, and tore off film posters, the police had said.

Directives have been issued to provide adequate police force at every theatre to ensure the peaceful screening of the film, Circle Officer (Babu Purwa) Manoj Gupta said.

However, the screening of the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was put on hold at the Sapna cinema hall at Mall Road. District police chief Anant Deo has asked his subordinates to take strict action if anyone try to disrupt the screening of the film.

The general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Ekta Parishad, Hari Tripathi, claimed that the makers of the film had portrayed the community as a "cruel and an aggressive group who oppresses the Dalit community".

Tripathi threatened to intensify the protests if the screening of the film was not stopped from next Sunday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram