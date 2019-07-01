Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Screening Resumes in Kanpur Following Protests by Fringe Groups
Exhibitors had suspended the screening of the Ayushman Khurrana-starrer after various Brahmin organisations protested outside theatres, raised slogans against the actors and the producer, and tore off film posters.
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image: Twitter)
The screening of Bollywood film Article 15, which was stopped by fringe groups in Kanpur on Friday, have resumed, police said on Sunday.
The screening of the movie, which is based on the Badaun gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh and deals with caste discrimination, has started from Saturday at every cinema hall and multiplexes, said Superintendent of Police (West), Sanjiv Suman.
Exhibitors had suspended the screening of the Ayushman Khurrana starrer after various Brahmin organisations protested outside theatres, raised slogans against the actors and the producer, and tore off film posters, the police had said.
Directives have been issued to provide adequate police force at every theatre to ensure the peaceful screening of the film, Circle Officer (Babu Purwa) Manoj Gupta said.
However, the screening of the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was put on hold at the Sapna cinema hall at Mall Road. District police chief Anant Deo has asked his subordinates to take strict action if anyone try to disrupt the screening of the film.
The general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Ekta Parishad, Hari Tripathi, claimed that the makers of the film had portrayed the community as a "cruel and an aggressive group who oppresses the Dalit community".
Tripathi threatened to intensify the protests if the screening of the film was not stopped from next Sunday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Screening Resumes in Kanpur Following Protests by Fringe Groups
- OnePlus 7 Gets a New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements And June Android Security Patch
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s