Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 Screening Stopped in Roorkee Following Protests
The district administration in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Tuesday decided to stop the screening of Ayushman Khurana's Article 15 in a cinema house in Roorkee town after protests, officials told IANS. Police officials said the step has been taken following protests by some right-wing organisations which were objecting to certain scenes in the movie.
The film was doing well in Roorkee when it was suddenly stopped. "Since protests were held only in Roorkee, we decided to stop the screening of the movie in the town only," a police official said.
Before this, the screening of director Anubhav Sinha's highly-acclaimed film was suspended in Kanpur following protests by a religious group. Reportedly, a group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening of the film.
They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters. Anticipating further trouble, the exhibitors held a meeting and decided to put the screening of the film on hold till adequate security is provided. However, the screening was resumed later.
Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. The film also draws inspiration from the Badaun gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh and deals with caste discrimination. The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a police officer, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.
Article 15 is going strong at the box office. Despite Mumbai rains, the film has collected Rs 24.01 crore in four days. Talking about the success of his film, Ayushmann said in a statement, "It was an emotionally draining role and I gave it my all. I'm delighted that my work is being liked by audiences who want to see good and quality cinema."
(With inputs from IANS)
