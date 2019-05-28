Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala to Release on November 22

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala to Release on November 22
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.
Loading...
Bala, which will have actor Ayushmann Khurrana playing a prematurely balding man, will release on November 22, its makers announced on Monday.

Maddock Films, which is producing the project, took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement. “Mark your calendars kyunki #Bala aa raha hai! In theatres on 22nd November, 2019,” it tweeted.




The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in important roles. While Bhumi plays a dusky small-town girl, Yami will be seen as a supermodel from Lucknow in the quirky comedy.

Yami, who also announced the film’s release date on Twitter, believes that her part in this year's hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike helped her bag the role in Bala. "I think we actors keep shifting our moulds with each film. Every film we do is a projection of who we are and what we are capable of. I have had the fortune of working on some amazing projects and some very challenging roles," Yami said in a statement.

"But I do feel that after Uri, people have seen me in a whole new light and that is true for all actors. We are perceived slightly different after each film. And that's the wonderful part of our job," she said.

Notably, she played an intelligence officer in the Aditya Dhar directorial, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram