Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala to Release on November 22

Bala, which will have actor Ayushmann Khurrana playing a prematurely balding man, will release on November 22, its makers announced on Monday.Maddock Films, which is producing the project, took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement. “Mark your calendars kyunki #Bala aa raha hai! In theatres on 22nd November, 2019,” it tweeted.The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in important roles. While Bhumi plays a dusky small-town girl, Yami will be seen as a supermodel from Lucknow in the quirky comedy.Yami, who also announced the film’s release date on Twitter, believes that her part in this year's hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike helped her bag the role in Bala. "I think we actors keep shifting our moulds with each film. Every film we do is a projection of who we are and what we are capable of. I have had the fortune of working on some amazing projects and some very challenging roles," Yami said in a statement."But I do feel that after Uri, people have seen me in a whole new light and that is true for all actors. We are perceived slightly different after each film. And that's the wonderful part of our job," she said.Notably, she played an intelligence officer in the Aditya Dhar directorial, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.