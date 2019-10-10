Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala Trailer has All Hair Loss Tips We Have Ever Come Across on the Internet

From trying new hair masks, to changing hair oils to finally thinking about hair transplant, Ayushmann Khurrana is going to try everything to cope up with premature balding in his next, Bala. The trailer of the film, released on Thursday is a sneak-peak into the same.

In the two-minutes-forty-seven-seconds long video, Ayushmann as Bala traverses the journey of a young teenage boy, who takes pride in his voluminous and lustrous hair, to a grown-up adult, who realises that he suffers from premature balding.

He tries to cope up with the situation and follows every bizarre advice that comes his way to grow them back. The film also narrates Bala's relationship with two women, played by Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. With Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles, Bala and his unique tale will leave you in splits. Watch the trailer here:

Amar Kaushik's Bala is set in a small town and revolves around a prematurely balding man and a woman facing prejudice because of her skin colour. The marks Ayushmann, Amar and Bhumi's third outing together after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Talking about the two actors, Amar in an earlier interview said, "We felt Ayushmann and Bhumi were apt for this film. They have worked together on two films that highlighted social issues, taboos. Having them with us, we are hopeful there will be a connect. People love to see such stories."

The satirical black comedy film produced by Dinesh Vijan releases on November 22 this year.

