Ayushmann Khurrana’s Birthday Celebrations Included Cake ‘Stabbing’ and Karaoke of SRK’s Dil Deewana

Snippets from Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday bash are going viral on social media. The actor celebrated the special day with his friends and family at home. His wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared videos from last evening on her Instagram stories. The couple is known to host house parties and intimate gatherings on special occasions. It was a melodious gala, given Ayushmann’s affinity for music. The clips have been shared by fans pages dedicated to the actor across social networking platforms.

We can see Ayushmann, Tahira and their friends jamming to old Hindi songs. Among other things that were included in last night’s party, the cake cutting was a major highlight. Tahira wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Cutting, nope, stabbing his cake.” As Ayushmann took a cake knife, his loved ones surrounded him and sang the birthdy song. However, being the star he is, the actor was seen ‘stabbing’ his cake, instead of cutting it, following it with a dab. This left everyone in splits. His friends also smeared cake all over his face after that.

Ayushmann turned 37 on September 15, Wednesday. Tahira marked the occasion in the most special way. On Instagram, she shared a major throwback featuring herself with her husband, from the time they were 19. In the caption, she narrated the beginning of their eternal love story.

She spoke about how her husband continues to inspire her after all these years. “You have been my biggest confidante and cheerleader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you,” she signed off.

Ayushmann’s work slate is filled with interesting upcoming projects. His films titled Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G will release in the near future.

