Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bushy Eyebrows' Initially Hindered His Acting Career
Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on the floors on March 1 in Lucknow.
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his bushy eyebrows became an obstacle in his career initially.
The actor's Instagram bio reads: "Eyebrows are bushy". He opened up about the reason behind it when he appeared on an episode of Colors Infinity's show "BFFs With Vogue" with actress Radhika Apte, read a statement.
"All through my initial auditions I was told, 'Yaar tumhare eyebrows bohot distracting hain'. But my stylist now says, ‘I should keep it, it's very stylish'," Ayushmann said.
That is also why he decided to keep his bio like that.
On the film front, Ayushmann, who earned plaudits last year for AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, is busy working on Article 15. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.
In the film, while Ayushmann will essay the principal protagonist, the supporting cast comprises Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub.
