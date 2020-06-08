Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz to Re-release in UAE Post Lockdown

With the entertainment industry coming to a screeching halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many films had their screen-run abruptly cut short. Now, many countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE) are gradually opening up their lockdown, which will result in cinema halls opening there. Not only are the scheduled films releasing in UAE, two popular Bollywood laugh-riots Dream Girl and Good Newwz will also be re-released.

According to a report in Mid-day, producers in Bollywood have been encouraged by the success of Baghi 3 after it was re-released in the country. Several other producers are also eyeing a second-run for their films there.

"Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again," Akshay said.

The selection of both these films are deliberate, as they are both comedies, according to Vibha Chopra, global syndication & international film distribution head of Zee Entertainment. "The world has been going through a tough time. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for the audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront," she told the publication.

