Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl is a Winner in Opening Weekend, Chhichhore Gets Closer to Rs 100 Crore Mark

Both 'Chhichhore' and 'Dream Girl' have gone all guns blazing at the domestic box office, earning great numbers respectively.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl is a Winner in Opening Weekend, Chhichhore Gets Closer to Rs 100 Crore Mark
Image of Dream Girl still, Chhichhore poster, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Ayushmann Khurrana has proved it yet again that he is the face of both commercial and entertainment cinema in India. Dream Girl scored the biggest opening of the actor's career on Friday and the film has minted Rs 44.57 crore in three days, thus making it the highest weekend opener of the actor's career, barring Badhaai Ho, which earned Rs 45.70 crore in four days, reported film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran shared the Dream Girl's box office report, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, Taran claimed that Dream Girl is the best, first three day opener for Ayushmann's film career till now.

Meanwhile, released on September 6, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore is also going strong at the domestic box office. The film has earned Rs 94.06 crore by Sunday, September 15.

Sharing the box office report of Chhichhore, Taran wrote, "#Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram