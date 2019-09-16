Ayushmann Khurrana has proved it yet again that he is the face of both commercial and entertainment cinema in India. Dream Girl scored the biggest opening of the actor's career on Friday and the film has minted Rs 44.57 crore in three days, thus making it the highest weekend opener of the actor's career, barring Badhaai Ho, which earned Rs 45.70 crore in four days, reported film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran shared the Dream Girl's box office report, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, Taran claimed that Dream Girl is the best, first three day opener for Ayushmann's film career till now.

Meanwhile, released on September 6, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore is also going strong at the domestic box office. The film has earned Rs 94.06 crore by Sunday, September 15.

Sharing the box office report of Chhichhore, Taran wrote, "#Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz."

