Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl is a Winner in Opening Weekend, Chhichhore Gets Closer to Rs 100 Crore Mark
Both 'Chhichhore' and 'Dream Girl' have gone all guns blazing at the domestic box office, earning great numbers respectively.
Image of Dream Girl still, Chhichhore poster, courtesy of Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana has proved it yet again that he is the face of both commercial and entertainment cinema in India. Dream Girl scored the biggest opening of the actor's career on Friday and the film has minted Rs 44.57 crore in three days, thus making it the highest weekend opener of the actor's career, barring Badhaai Ho, which earned Rs 45.70 crore in four days, reported film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Taran shared the Dream Girl's box office report, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz."
#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019
In another tweet, Taran claimed that Dream Girl is the best, first three day opener for Ayushmann's film career till now.
#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz:2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019
Meanwhile, released on September 6, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore is also going strong at the domestic box office. The film has earned Rs 94.06 crore by Sunday, September 15.
Sharing the box office report of Chhichhore, Taran wrote, "#Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz."
#Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019
#Chhichhore biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 68.83 crWeekend 2: ₹ 25.23 crTotal: ₹ 94.06 cr⭐️ #Chhichhore has the potential to challenge *lifetime biz* of #MSDhoni: #TheUntoldStory [#SushantSinghRajput’s highest grossing film] in coming days.#India biz.SUPER-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019
