Ayushmann Khurrana's Filmy Birthday Wish for Aparshakti is Brotherhood Goals
Aparshakti will be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which is scheduled to release on December 6.
Image: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana with family
Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who turns a year older on Monday, will be spending his birthday shooting for his upcoming film.
"I believe that birthdays should be spent doing what you love and I love working. My wife Aakriti will be coming to Ludhiana on the shoot location, so that makes my birthday perfect. I will be doing what I love and being with people who I love. I cannot ask for more," he said in an interview with IANS.
On the occasion, brother Ayushmann wished him with a throwback picture from childhood. A cute, little boy is carrying props like actor Raj Kapoor from Shri 420. He wrote, "Happy bday
@Aparshakti. You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani)."
Happy bday @Aparshakti. You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani) pic.twitter.com/PbNlinUw3Q— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 18, 2019
Aparshakti even responded by writing a reply on Instagram. He said, "@ayushmannk Thank you so much Ayush bhaiyaaaaa. I must tell everyone that I was just trying to follow your footsteps. I saw Raj Kapoor Saab through your eyes. I was a little kid when I first saw you mimicking Raj Kapoor Saab, later I saw his films. Thanks for always unconditionally blessing me."
Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti's sister in law also posted several pictures of the actor to wish him on the happy occasion. Check out her posts below:
Aparshakti will also be seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which is scheduled to release on December 6.
He was most recently seen in "Kanpuriye", which is an anthology of three fast-paced stories capturing the struggles of three smalltown boys, who are chasing big city dreams.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Beta Tests Letting You Sign in on Multiple Devices; No Dark Mode Updates Yet
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 48 Written Updates: Rashami Desai Breaks Down After Arhaan Khan's Eviction
- Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Concern over Delhi Pollution: Hope we Resolve This Crisis
- Arhaan Khan Shares 'Love and Support' Note for Rashami Post Bigg Boss 13 Eviction
- From iPhone 11 to Gucci Slides, 10-Year-Old's Christmas List Leaves Father in Shock