Ayushmann Khurrana's Filmy Birthday Wish for Aparshakti is Brotherhood Goals

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who turns a year older on Monday, will be spending his birthday shooting for his upcoming film.

"I believe that birthdays should be spent doing what you love and I love working. My wife Aakriti will be coming to Ludhiana on the shoot location, so that makes my birthday perfect. I will be doing what I love and being with people who I love. I cannot ask for more," he said in an interview with IANS.

On the occasion, brother Ayushmann wished him with a throwback picture from childhood. A cute, little boy is carrying props like actor Raj Kapoor from Shri 420. He wrote, "Happy bday

@Aparshakti. You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani)."

Happy bday @Aparshakti. You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani) pic.twitter.com/PbNlinUw3Q — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 18, 2019

Aparshakti even responded by writing a reply on Instagram. He said, "@ayushmannk Thank you so much Ayush bhaiyaaaaa. I must tell everyone that I was just trying to follow your footsteps. I saw Raj Kapoor Saab through your eyes. I was a little kid when I first saw you mimicking Raj Kapoor Saab, later I saw his films. Thanks for always unconditionally blessing me."

Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti's sister in law also posted several pictures of the actor to wish him on the happy occasion. Check out her posts below:

Aparshakti will also be seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which is scheduled to release on December 6.

He was most recently seen in "Kanpuriye", which is an anthology of three fast-paced stories capturing the struggles of three smalltown boys, who are chasing big city dreams.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.