Ayushmann Khurrana's One-liner About 'Day After Diwali' Impresses Fans

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's one-liner about the day after Diwali touched a thread in many a Twitterati's heart.

"Tum Diwali ke agle din ka khaalipan ho," his tweet about the deserted and quiet look of the day, his thoughts with his trademark one-liner got the reaction he usually does.

Tum Diwali ke agle din ka khaalipan ho.-Ayushmann———तुम दिवाली के अगले दिन का ख़ालीपन हो.-आयुष्मान — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2020

Ayushmann's tweet has received hilarious reactions from the social media users.

"You are the poisonous air followed by Diwali," a user commented. "Visit Delhi...people burst crackers here post Diwali, too. You won't realise emptiness here," another one quipped.

Several other Twitter users praised Ayushmann for his shayaris.

"Poet Ayushmann is back!! I was just missing these tweets so much," a netizen tweeted.

A day ago, Ayushmann gave a glimpse of his Diwali celebration with his family. His father, mother, wife, brother and children, everyone chose to wear ethnic and all white.

"Khurranas with social distancing wishing you a very happy Diwali. I'm exactly 6 ft apart from my family," Ayushmann captioned the image.

Ayushmann is busy shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in Chandigarh, and has checked into a hotel to stay away from his family as a safety measure amid the pandemic.