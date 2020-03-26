Ayushmann Khurrana’s Poem Amid Self-isolation is Relatable

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has treated fans with his poetry skills as the country remains in lockdown to stop further spread of the novel coronavirus. The Vicky Donor actor, who has been taking the social distancing phenomenon in his stride, has been sharing effective ways with his fans to stay put during these trying times.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old performer took to his Instagram account to share a long poem titled Sab Ardhanirmit Hai meaning ‘semi-built’.

Ayushmann addresses his online family by saying, “It’s not possible to remain positive every day and the reality of the happenings around the world tend to strike you..”

The ruffle due to the country-wide lockdown is palpable as the Andhadhun actor steps out into his balcony to start the poem.

The first few lines read as, “Yahaan koi mitra nahin hai, koi aashvast charitra nahin hai, sab ardhanirmit hai. ardhanirmit imaratein hain, ardhanirmit bachchon ki shararatein hain, ardhanirmit zindagi ki sharte hain, ardhanirmit jeevan paane ke lie log roz yahaan marate hain (sic)."(There is no friend here, no reassuring character, everything is semi-manufactured. There are semi-finished buildings, semi-manufactured shenanigans, conditions of semi-manufactured life, people die here everyday to have a semi-built life”.

During the lockdown, Ayushmann is utilizing it in the best way to hone his recital talents. Seems like he is on a roll, as he posted another video on the photo-sharing platform talking about “aaj ka khayal”. Earlier, he had shared some thought-provoking verses by eminent pen-artists, he urged people not to step out of homes and enjoy but take the lockdown seriously and stay safe.

“Tum mujhse mera naam puchoge, aur main janana chahoonga tumse, tumhaare baare mein (sic)." (You will ask me my name and I will like to learn about you)

