Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Teases Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Clever Password Post, See Here

Not 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' turns out to be a stronger password for Ayushmann Khurrana.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana Teases Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Clever Password Post, See Here
Not 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' turns out to be a stronger password for Ayushmann Khurrana.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is a spin-off for the 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann and actress Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Promoting the film, the actor shared a witty post on his Instagram story. In the post, which looks like a cryptographic page, the actor has put “ShubhMangalSaavdhan” in the “New-password” category. Below that, it shows that the password is “weak”.

As a clever promotion gimmick, the actor then enters “ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan” in the “Re-enter new password” section. Interestingly, the new password is now shown as a “strong” password.

In the story, the actor wrote, “Password bhi, pyaar bhi. Aa rahi hai #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan bahaut zyada jaldi”.

grfjhsr67

Ayushmann had earlier shared a poster of the film on his Instagram account. “Bhaagte Bhagate aa rahe hain hum, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan - Releasing on 21st FEB 2020,” he captioned the image.

The film is based on homosexuality. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, this rom-com drama will hit the floors on February 21.

Ayushmann will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulaabo Sitabo. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan will release on February 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram