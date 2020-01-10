Ayushmann Khurrana Teases Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Clever Password Post, See Here

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is a spin-off for the 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann and actress Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Promoting the film, the actor shared a witty post on his Instagram story. In the post, which looks like a cryptographic page, the actor has put “ShubhMangalSaavdhan” in the “New-password” category. Below that, it shows that the password is “weak”.

As a clever promotion gimmick, the actor then enters “ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan” in the “Re-enter new password” section. Interestingly, the new password is now shown as a “strong” password.

In the story, the actor wrote, “Password bhi, pyaar bhi. Aa rahi hai #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan bahaut zyada jaldi”.

Ayushmann had earlier shared a poster of the film on his Instagram account. “Bhaagte Bhagate aa rahe hain hum, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan - Releasing on 21st FEB 2020,” he captioned the image.

The film is based on homosexuality. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, this rom-com drama will hit the floors on February 21.

Ayushmann will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulaabo Sitabo. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan will release on February 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.