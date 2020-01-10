Ayushmann Khurrana Teases Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Clever Password Post, See Here
Not 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' turns out to be a stronger password for Ayushmann Khurrana.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is a spin-off for the 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann and actress Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.
Promoting the film, the actor shared a witty post on his Instagram story. In the post, which looks like a cryptographic page, the actor has put “ShubhMangalSaavdhan” in the “New-password” category. Below that, it shows that the password is “weak”.
As a clever promotion gimmick, the actor then enters “ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan” in the “Re-enter new password” section. Interestingly, the new password is now shown as a “strong” password.
In the story, the actor wrote, “Password bhi, pyaar bhi. Aa rahi hai #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan bahaut zyada jaldi”.
Ayushmann had earlier shared a poster of the film on his Instagram account. “Bhaagte Bhagate aa rahe hain hum, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan - Releasing on 21st FEB 2020,” he captioned the image.
The film is based on homosexuality. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, this rom-com drama will hit the floors on February 21.
Ayushmann will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulaabo Sitabo. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan will release on February 28.
