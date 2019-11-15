Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan to See February Release

Ayushmann Khurrana's next feature film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan has been pre-poned and will now release on February 21.

The project, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, was earlier scheduled to release in March. But the makers decided to advance the release.

The 2017 sleeper hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, directed by R S Prasanna, dealt with erectile dysfunction and the sequel will revolve around same sex couple love story. The sequel is a spin off of the same with homosexuality as the central theme. Kota Factory fame Jeetendra Kumar will play Ayushmann's love interest in the film. "It's a complete family film and we want to meet the audience soon. We have now decided to release the film in the month of February, which is also the month of love," Rai said in a statement.

Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled multi-starrer film was to release on February 21 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was locked for March 13. Bhushan Kumar said the release date of both these two films have been interchanged.

"We are interchanging both the release dates of our films - 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and Anurag Basu's next. Aanand ji and Anurag both have been very supportive with the change. Both our films are interesting and cater to families across all ages. We are ready to give our audiences a complete adventurous ride with both these films," Kumar said.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, will also reunite Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao after Badhaai Ho.

