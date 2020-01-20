Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Feature Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain
The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have decided to add a remix version of Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain in the movie, with lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar grooving to the music.
Lahiri's hit number released in 1985 as part of movie "Saaheb", which featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.
Talking about the decision to add the 1980s music, director Hitesh Kewalya said: "The song is the quintessential mid-80's number and has the appropriate vibe for our film. It's like a coffee shot for the movie. Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu have recreated the disco track, and (have retained) the energy. Bappi da's voice has been retained in this number, and is such that you can't help but groove to it. Ayushmann loved the recreated version as it captures the essence of the story."
The film is second part in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan series.
Being dubbed as a family entertainer, the film will explore emotions attached to love, relationships, and homosexuality. The trailer of the same was released on Monday. Take a look:
The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production.
The film is slated to release on February 21.
