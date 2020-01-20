Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Feature Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have decided to add a remix version of Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain in the movie, with lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar grooving to the music.

IANS

Updated:January 20, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Feature Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain
The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have decided to add a remix version of Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain in the movie, with lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar grooving to the music.

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have decided to add a remix version of Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain in the movie, with lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar grooving to the music.

Lahiri's hit number released in 1985 as part of movie "Saaheb", which featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

Talking about the decision to add the 1980s music, director Hitesh Kewalya said: "The song is the quintessential mid-80's number and has the appropriate vibe for our film. It's like a coffee shot for the movie. Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu have recreated the disco track, and (have retained) the energy. Bappi da's voice has been retained in this number, and is such that you can't help but groove to it. Ayushmann loved the recreated version as it captures the essence of the story."

The film is second part in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan series.

Being dubbed as a family entertainer, the film will explore emotions attached to love, relationships, and homosexuality. The trailer of the same was released on Monday. Take a look:

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production.

The film is slated to release on February 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram