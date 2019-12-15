Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Wraps Shooting
The film, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will address a socially relevant story revolving around a same sex couple.
Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
The movie, a sequel to the quirky comedy Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It has a release date of February 21 next year.
Ayushmann took to his Instagram story to share the news of shoot wrap. He posted a picture of cake with the message "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan film wrap".
It also features Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.
