Budget Highlights
Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Boldly Takes On the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week
Tahira Kashyap, recently recovered from breast cancer, made a fearless ramp walk debut at Lakme Fashion Week, sporting a bald look.
Image: Twitter
Calling the experience beautiful, she shared several images of her ramp adventure on social media.
What a beautiful experience! Walked for @bodicebodice with @reebok shoes for @lakmefashionwk This was a first for me and trust me I had always wondered how it would feel to be on the ramp, well it does feel nice❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/E4TQojqzWv— Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) February 2, 2019
A few months back, Ayushmann and Tahira had revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 0 cancer with malignant cells. Tahira put up a brave fight with the dreaded disease, and has been posting about being resilient in the face of adversity.
After recovery, she put up a post mid-January, embracing her bald look and ditching hair extensions.
View this post on Instagram
Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good❤️ #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat
Tahira, who has authored a book, is all set to make her debut as a director soon. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.
Tanuj posted about Tahira's ramp walk, calling her a braveheart and lauding her spirit and strength.
Our friend and Ellipsis' braveheart director @tahira_k walked the ramp at @LakmeFashionWk yesterday.— TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 3, 2019
Her spirit and strength have enabled her to fiercely combat the big C.
Hugely proud of her! @EllipsisEntt pic.twitter.com/o1OwvmccT9
Tahira, who has been a professor and a teacher, has made a short film, Toffee, before. Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 10 years now, and have two kids together.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s