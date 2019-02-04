Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Boldly Takes On the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

What a beautiful experience! Walked for @bodicebodice with @reebok shoes for @lakmefashionwk This was a first for me and trust me I had always wondered how it would feel to be on the ramp, well it does feel nice❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/E4TQojqzWv — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) February 2, 2019

Our friend and Ellipsis' braveheart director @tahira_k walked the ramp at @LakmeFashionWk yesterday.

Her spirit and strength have enabled her to fiercely combat the big C.

Hugely proud of her! @EllipsisEntt pic.twitter.com/o1OwvmccT9 — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 3, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, a proud survivor of breast cancer, made her ramp walk debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sporting a bald look and dressed in all white, Tahira walked the ramp with confidence.Calling the experience beautiful, she shared several images of her ramp adventure on social media.A few months back, Ayushmann and Tahira had revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 0 cancer with malignant cells. Tahira put up a brave fight with the dreaded disease, and has been posting about being resilient in the face of adversity.After recovery, she put up a post mid-January, embracing her bald look and ditching hair extensions.Tahira, who has authored a book, is all set to make her debut as a director soon. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.Tanuj posted about Tahira's ramp walk, calling her a braveheart and lauding her spirit and strength.Tahira, who has been a professor and a teacher, has made a short film, Toffee, before. Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 10 years now, and have two kids together.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.