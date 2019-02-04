LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Boldly Takes On the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Tahira Kashyap, recently recovered from breast cancer, made a fearless ramp walk debut at Lakme Fashion Week, sporting a bald look.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Boldly Takes On the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, a proud survivor of breast cancer, made her ramp walk debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sporting a bald look and dressed in all white, Tahira walked the ramp with confidence.

Calling the experience beautiful, she shared several images of her ramp adventure on social media.




A few months back, Ayushmann and Tahira had revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 0 cancer with malignant cells. Tahira put up a brave fight with the dreaded disease, and has been posting about being resilient in the face of adversity.

After recovery, she put up a post mid-January, embracing her bald look and ditching hair extensions.



Tahira, who has authored a book, is all set to make her debut as a director soon. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.

Tanuj posted about Tahira's ramp walk, calling her a braveheart and lauding her spirit and strength.




Tahira, who has been a professor and a teacher, has made a short film, Toffee, before. Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 10 years now, and have two kids together.

