Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, Daughter Varushka Enjoy 'Swimming with Sharks' in Bahamas

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his director-wife Tahira Kashyap are holidaying in the Bahamas with kids Varushka and Viraajveer. Recently, Tahira shared a video in which she and her daughter are playing with sharks.

In the video, Varushka is clinging to Tahira as the mother-daughter duo is seen having some fun time with sharks.Sharing a clip on her Instagram account, Tahira wrote, "Swimming with the sharks! The girls are clearly more adventurous in our family."

The clip did not feature Ayushmann or Viraajveer. However, the Bala actor can be heard in the background, asking his wife to be cautious. However, Tahira and Varushka seem to really enjoy the adventure and are beaming in the video.

The National Award winning actor has given quite a few successful films in 2019, namely, Aandhadhun, Dream Girl, the drama-romance Bala among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be featuring in two upcoming movies. One is Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the project. The film is slated to release on February 28. Ayushmann will also be seen in the sequel of the 2017 comedy-drama, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film will hit the screens on February 21.

