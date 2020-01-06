Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, Daughter Varushka Enjoy 'Swimming with Sharks' in Bahamas

Tahira Kashyap shared a video in which she and her daughter are seen playing with sharks on their vacation in the Bahamas.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, Daughter Varushka Enjoy 'Swimming with Sharks' in Bahamas
Image: Instagram

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his director-wife Tahira Kashyap are holidaying in the Bahamas with kids Varushka and Viraajveer. Recently, Tahira shared a video in which she and her daughter are playing with sharks.

In the video, Varushka is clinging to Tahira as the mother-daughter duo is seen having some fun time with sharks.Sharing a clip on her Instagram account, Tahira wrote, "Swimming with the sharks! The girls are clearly more adventurous in our family."

The clip did not feature Ayushmann or Viraajveer. However, the Bala actor can be heard in the background, asking his wife to be cautious. However, Tahira and Varushka seem to really enjoy the adventure and are beaming in the video.

The National Award winning actor has given quite a few successful films in 2019, namely, Aandhadhun, Dream Girl, the drama-romance Bala among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be featuring in two upcoming movies. One is Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the project. The film is slated to release on February 28. Ayushmann will also be seen in the sequel of the 2017 comedy-drama, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film will hit the screens on February 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram