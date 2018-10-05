Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Makes First Public Appearance After Mastectomy

We recently learnt that Ayushamann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent mastectomy as a result. Putting her best foot forward, she made her first public appearance at the screening of Andhadhun, on Tuesday.Dressed in a Shahin Mannan denim dress, the writer-director looked healthy and happy with her husband Ayushamann.Apart from them, the screening was also attended by AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan, lead actress Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.Here are the pictures from the screening. Take a look:Earlier, during the promotions of the film, Ayushamann revealed that on his birthday, Tahira was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She was in stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.Later, Tahira announced the same on Instagram. Comparing herself to Hollywood celebs Kardashians and Angelina Jolie, she wrote, "I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela Anderson is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)."She also cautioned her fans to check for any signs and symptoms of breast cancer, noting, "This obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect its unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined."