Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Shares Her #MeToo Moment: Memories of the Torment Still Haunt Me

My #MeToo moment... wish I didn’t have one and neither did anyone. But glad we are speaking about it. Let’s have zero tolerance towards it. And let’s not question how long the victim took to speak. It took me around 20 years. Will it be held against me? pic.twitter.com/hYxUHBVI4v — Tahira (@tahira_k) October 13, 2018

A number of women like Tanushree Dutta, Vinta Nanda and Kangana Ranaut among others came forward to share their #MeToo stories. The latest one to join them is Ayushamann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap. On Saturday, she penned down her #MeToo moment in a Twitter post."My #MeToo moment... wish I didn’t have one and neither did anyone. But glad we are speaking about it. Let’s have zero tolerance towards it. And let’s not question how long the victim took to speak. It took me around 20 years. Will it be held against me?" she captioned the post.Narrating how the incident scared her she wrote, "I too have my #metoo moment and I found solace after around 20 years when I shared the same with my husband and parents. Often the closest people especially the relatives in your life (those whom everyone trusts) are the real creeps. I know how it feels to be violated & stifled inside for years altogether and how the memories of it makes one shudder. I was so scared of a physical touch that when I started dating my husband (then boyfriend) I would cry at every step of physical proximity. His patience and love healed me."Saying that the memories of the horrific incident still haunts her she added, "Also I know a heavy load was off my chest when even after having my first child, the memories of the torment still haunted me and for some reason I decided to tell my husband and parents about my childhood trauma."Tahira and Ayushmann tied the knot in 2011 and have a son and a daughter. Recently she was diagnosed with pre-invasive breast cancer and had to undergo a preventive mastectomy as a result.