Independence Day India | News18.com
Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap to turn director with new film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap is gearing for her directorial debut. Based in Mumbai, the film will go on floors in early 2019.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap to turn director with new film
Image from Tahira Kashyap's official Instagram
Tahira Kashyap, actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, is all set to don the director’s hat. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his excitement about the brand new chapter in Tahira’s career.

“From writing books, plays, directing theatre productions to making a feature film now. So proud of u @tahira_k. The first step towards your dream. You have written a wonderful script and you are backed by the most credible people,” he tweeted.




A mother of two, Tahira also shared the big news on the micro-blogging site. “Dreams do come true. Delighted to open my innings as a director on a script that’s very dear to me. It's been a long journey of patience & waiting. The title & the cast will be revealed soon!” she wrote.




In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tahira revealed, “I am delighted to be working with such incredible partners to bring a take on urban existence to the big screen. If feels surreal that something I had dreamt of for the longest time, is finally happening. I’ve been writing screenplays for five years. It wasn’t an easy ride for me. I’m glad that Ellipsis believed in me, and together with T-series, has given me a platform to breathe life into my script. I am truly excited about this new phase in my life and career.”

The yet-untitled project will be produced by Atul Kasbekar, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Tanuj Garg’s Ellipses Ent. It will begin filming in Mumbai early next year.

T-Series revealed in a tweet that the movie will be “a warm slice-of-life drama” and that the casting is to begin shortly.

After Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India — that’s currently being filmed in Lucknow — T-Series and Ellipses Ent are coming together for the third time to jointly produce a film.

