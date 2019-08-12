Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurranna is the Naughty Woman Everyone is After in Dream Girl Trailer

The trailer of 'Dream Girl' was unveiled on YouTube by Balaji Motion Pictures on Monday. Watch it here.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurranna is the Naughty Woman Everyone is After in Dream Girl Trailer
Image of Ayushmann Khurrana, Anu Kapoor, from 'Dream Girl' trailer
Loading...

After delivering a hard-hitting socio-political drama, Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screen, this time to tickle the funny bones. The trailer of Ayushmann's upcoming film Dream Girl was unveiled on YouTube on Monday and by the looks of the two-and-a-half-minute clip, the bigger show looks promising indeed. Dream Girl is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and features Nushrat Bharucha in the lead opposite Ayushmann. The film also features Anu Kapoor in a pivotal role, who has worked with Ayushmann in the hit film Vicky Donor.

The official synopsis of the film reads: From the local cop to a ‘Haryanvi’ gujjar boy, to his girlfriend’s brother, everybody is smitten by Dream Girl Pooja and her mesmerising voice, leading to a series of unusual, crazy situations.

Set against the backdrop of Mathura, Dream Girl is a comedy of errors that stars a crackling ensemble consisting Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

The film follows Ayushmann's character, who transforms his voice on telephone to resemble that of a woman. In the process, he ends up luring men towards him, which as we see in the trailer, becomes quite the problem. How Ayushmann's character will deal with this created alter ego Pooja will be shown over the course of Dream Girl.

Produced by Shobhaa Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl releases on September 13, 2019.

Watch Dream Girl trailer here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram