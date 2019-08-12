Ayushmann Khurranna is the Naughty Woman Everyone is After in Dream Girl Trailer

After delivering a hard-hitting socio-political drama, Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screen, this time to tickle the funny bones. The trailer of Ayushmann's upcoming film Dream Girl was unveiled on YouTube on Monday and by the looks of the two-and-a-half-minute clip, the bigger show looks promising indeed. Dream Girl is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and features Nushrat Bharucha in the lead opposite Ayushmann. The film also features Anu Kapoor in a pivotal role, who has worked with Ayushmann in the hit film Vicky Donor.

The official synopsis of the film reads: From the local cop to a ‘Haryanvi’ gujjar boy, to his girlfriend’s brother, everybody is smitten by Dream Girl Pooja and her mesmerising voice, leading to a series of unusual, crazy situations.

Set against the backdrop of Mathura, Dream Girl is a comedy of errors that stars a crackling ensemble consisting Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

The film follows Ayushmann's character, who transforms his voice on telephone to resemble that of a woman. In the process, he ends up luring men towards him, which as we see in the trailer, becomes quite the problem. How Ayushmann's character will deal with this created alter ego Pooja will be shown over the course of Dream Girl.

Produced by Shobhaa Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl releases on September 13, 2019.

