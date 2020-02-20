Ayushmann Says Wife Tahira's Style of Filmmaking is Intimate, Endearing

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has described his wife-director Tahira Kashyap's style of filmmaking as "intimate, endearing and extremely engaging".
Tahira's short movie Pinni will be releasing along with Ayushmann's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday. The Bala actor called it a "double delight for the Khurranas".
"It is a double delight for the Khurranas' this Friday as both Tahira's short film Pinni and my Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are releasing. I've watched Pinni, it is based on two of the most important women in my life - my mother and my wife," Ayushmann said.
View this post on Instagram
Add some sugar, mould some dough and bind it with love... That's the recipe of a Pinni, oh, and relationships as well! #loveforfood #Pinni releasing this 19th February on @flipkartvideo ! #ComingSoon #ZindagiInShort #SikhyaShorts @neena_gupta | @shishir52 | @srishti.shrivastava21 | @guneetmonga | @achinjain20 | @guneetdogra
He added, "Tahira's style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana's are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house."
View this post on Instagram
Jeetega pyaar, maanega pura parivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥️ trailer out now! @smzsofficial @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @Jitendrak1 @manurishichadha @sunita_rajwar @maanvigagroo @pankhuri313 @neerajsingh5852 Written and directed by @HiteshKewalya @aanandlrai @cypplofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a romantic-comedy about a homosexual couple navigating acceptance in a small town in India.
Follow @News18Movies for more