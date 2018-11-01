Ayushmann Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo with Wife Tahira on Wedding Anniversary

That Ayushmann Khurrana is a loving husband is no secret.After fasting on Karva Chauth for his wife Tahira Kashyap’s long and healthy life, the Badhaai Ho actor shared an adorable throwback photo with her on Thursday, which marks their 10th wedding anniversary.Sharing on Instagram what looks like a photo from their wedding, Ayushmann wrote, “मेरे बचपन का प्यार।Ek dashak banaaya hai,Lagta hai ek shatak banaya hai.——————————————Ten years of togetherness. Happy anniversary.”In the image, which is a close-up of their faces, Ayushmann sports a ‘kumkum tilak’ on his forehead. Tahira, meanwhile, is dressed in traditional Indian attire complete with a ‘maang-teeka’ and a nose ring.Childhood sweethearts, Ayushmann and Tahira dated for seven years before they got married on November 1, 2008.Tahira opened up earlier this month about her wedding day while sharing a beautiful photo with Ayushmann on her Instagram.In the caption, she wrote, “We adorned our wedding as Christmas baubles sitting on a red sofa accepting shagun that would contribute to the wedding expense. Yea very middle class but much fun. The memories of that day do tickle a funny bone but some are scarring like the one with the photographer.”Tahira then goes on to describe how she and Ayushmann were made to imitate awkward and embarrassing poses by the wedding photographer. “He made us make poses that were extremely cliched but then he had to exhibit his artistic side too,” she added.According to Tahira, she looked like “a X’mas tree at my wedding”, the bride who wore “two dozen red and white bangles, nani-mama’s golden bangles, my mother’s favourite bangles, Babaji’s Kadda and last but not the least, the kaliras.”Today, Ayushmann and Tahira are proud parents to two children—son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.