Ayushmann Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo with Wife Tahira on Wedding Anniversary
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana got married to his childhood sweetheart Tahira Kashyap 10 years ago today.
Image: Tahira Kashyap/ Instagram
After fasting on Karva Chauth for his wife Tahira Kashyap’s long and healthy life, the Badhaai Ho actor shared an adorable throwback photo with her on Thursday, which marks their 10th wedding anniversary.
Sharing on Instagram what looks like a photo from their wedding, Ayushmann wrote, “मेरे बचपन का प्यार।
Ek dashak banaaya hai,
Lagta hai ek shatak banaya hai.
——————————————
Ten years of togetherness. Happy anniversary.”
In the image, which is a close-up of their faces, Ayushmann sports a ‘kumkum tilak’ on his forehead. Tahira, meanwhile, is dressed in traditional Indian attire complete with a ‘maang-teeka’ and a nose ring.
Childhood sweethearts, Ayushmann and Tahira dated for seven years before they got married on November 1, 2008.
Tahira opened up earlier this month about her wedding day while sharing a beautiful photo with Ayushmann on her Instagram.
In the caption, she wrote, “We adorned our wedding as Christmas baubles sitting on a red sofa accepting shagun that would contribute to the wedding expense. Yea very middle class but much fun. The memories of that day do tickle a funny bone but some are scarring like the one with the photographer.”
Tahira then goes on to describe how she and Ayushmann were made to imitate awkward and embarrassing poses by the wedding photographer. “He made us make poses that were extremely cliched but then he had to exhibit his artistic side too,” she added.
According to Tahira, she looked like “a X’mas tree at my wedding”, the bride who wore “two dozen red and white bangles, nani-mama’s golden bangles, my mother’s favourite bangles, Babaji’s Kadda and last but not the least, the kaliras.”
View this post on Instagram
This is a special one as this is a first for the both of us together. Haven’t gotten ourselves clicked like this in the past 17 years (including 10 years of marriage) except for the last time at our marriage where we adorned our wedding as Christmas baubles sitting on a red sofa accepting shagun that would contribute to the wedding expense. Yea very middle class but much fun. The memories of that day do tickle a funny bone but some are scarring like the one with the photographer. He made us make poses that were extremely cliched but then he had to exhibit his artistic side too. So from looking from the corner of our eyes towards each other, to looking away from each other with our hands intertwined strategically exposing our wedding bands. From him standing behind me & me sitting in front of him & visa versa. From his hand holding my hand but not directly, Alas that would be too tacky for the maverick behind the camera. So the genious had my husband run his hand from behind my waist & hold my hand from the front & his other hand ran from the front of my waist stretching enough to reach my other far fetched suffocated hand that was trying hard to breath through the little pores that were sparingly left sans the mehendi, the 2 dozen red & white bangles, nani mama’s golden bangles, my mother’s favourite bangles, Babaji’s Kadda & last but not the least the kalira’s (golden embellishments hanging from the bangles). Amidst the many such contortions the only one left was us twisting our bodies around each other like the Naag & Naagin. Though that crazy man was making us dance to his tunes anyway! So from then to now, it’s quite a leap. Thanku @subisamuel @htbrunch I thought it really would require a special day for us to get ourselves clicked professionally. But I didn’t realise the day would just not be special it will also be memorable for not only am I more comfortable in my skin today but also for the awareness of the cause that I am spreading & enduring. Guess there is still more scope to love myself hence going through another testing phase. I somehow feel I’ll surge. If I was ok being a X’mas tree at my wedding this better be ok! #breastcancerawareness
Today, Ayushmann and Tahira are proud parents to two children—son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
View this post on Instagram
The only five minutes they didn’t fight!😄 But the five they spent together, it was all automated, their love just came forth for each other. From feeding extra chocolates to the extra hugs and kisses, all of it came from within and then like I said just 5 minutes, after which they were back at being MMA experts🙄 #rakshabandhan ( it works😊)
