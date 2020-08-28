'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil Remake to Star Karthi and Parthiban In Lead Roles: Report

Reports of Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in the making have been doing rounds for a while. The Tamil remake rights of the hit Mollywood film was bagged by producer S Kathiresan of Five Star Films.

According to a report in India Today, actors Karthi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban have been roped in by the makers to play the lead roles.

Karthi has been approached to repr Sukumaran’s role, while Parthiban is to reportedly essay Biju Menon’s character, added the report.

Earlier, rumours were rife about Sarathkumar and Sasikumar being cast to play the lead roles in Tamil version of the film. An official announcement from the Tamil remake team regarding the final cast is yet to be made.

A Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in development has also been in news for a while. Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy of Anarkali fame was released on February 7, 2020. The film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in main roles. It followed the story of constant conflicts involving two men, an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar and a sub-inspector.

Ranjith, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Anil Nedumangad, among others played important roles in the film. It was jointly bankrolled by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan under the company Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. It earned critical acclaim and is considered as one of the biggest successes of this year. The commercial box office hit is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film behind Anjaam Pathiraa.